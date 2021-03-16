Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,266,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,890,854 shares of company stock worth $985,214,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 99,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

