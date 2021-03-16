Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,446,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.09. 234,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,257. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.40 and a 200-day moving average of $302.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

