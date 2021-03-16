Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.