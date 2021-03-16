Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $112,683.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $112,683.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 75.7% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.93 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00111329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00564415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,325,165,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

