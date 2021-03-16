Raymond James Boosts RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $26.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.98 on Monday. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,825 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RadNet by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

