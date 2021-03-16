Raymond James Increases WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target to $16.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

WPTIF stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

