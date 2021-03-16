Raymond James Reaffirms “MARKET PERFORM” Rating for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.79.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

