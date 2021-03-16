Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

2/26/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $184.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $183.00.

2/19/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

1/21/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. 12,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,317 shares of company stock valued at $120,152,779. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

