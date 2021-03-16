Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/26/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2021 – Fate Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $135.00.

2/25/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $90.00.

2/17/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/11/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/27/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FATE stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

