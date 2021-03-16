Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redwood Trust traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1267016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.