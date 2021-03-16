Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Reed’s stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 523,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Reed’s by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 447,632 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

