Reef Tops One Day Trading Volume of $337.40 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $457.18 million and $337.40 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.00662782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

