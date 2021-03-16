Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 140,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,651,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 78,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

