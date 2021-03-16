Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

