Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.