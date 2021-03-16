Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.