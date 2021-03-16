Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

FRT stock opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

