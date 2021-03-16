Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

