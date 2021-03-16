Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,964 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $182,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,914 shares of company stock valued at $32,479,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

