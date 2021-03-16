Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $297.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

