Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

INTU stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.96 and a 200-day moving average of $359.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

