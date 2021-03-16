Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

