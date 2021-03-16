Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $297.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.58 and its 200 day moving average is $280.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.