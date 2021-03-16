Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after buying an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.