Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,913 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

