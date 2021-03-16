Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

