Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,727.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

