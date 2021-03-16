Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $174,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

NYSE MTB opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.