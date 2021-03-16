Renaissance Group LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $992.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

