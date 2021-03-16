Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after buying an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

