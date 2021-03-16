Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 165 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after acquiring an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

