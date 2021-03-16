Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $340.77 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $362.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

