Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Euronav by 3,601.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 425,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Euronav by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

