Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

