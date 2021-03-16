Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in YETI by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,064,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 128,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,742 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

