Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 6,584,902 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,584,902 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

