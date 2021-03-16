Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 766,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

