Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,578 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of Global Cord Blood worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

