Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.71% of Culp worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 201.5% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

