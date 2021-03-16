Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 479,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

