ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $35.77.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.