Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.