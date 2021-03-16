Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

