Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

