Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

ALDX opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

