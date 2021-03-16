ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. ResMed reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.99. 742,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

