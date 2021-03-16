Reviewing AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AO World and Pjsc Lukoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AO World $1.33 billion 1.48 $2.16 million ($0.02) -214.00 Pjsc Lukoil $123.17 billion 0.50 $9.92 billion N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than AO World.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AO World and Pjsc Lukoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AO World 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than AO World.

Risk and Volatility

AO World has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AO World and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AO World N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 1.81% 2.68% 1.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats AO World on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products. It also provides logistics and transport services, and ancillary services. In addition, the company engages in the investment activities; and WEEE recycling activities. AO World plc sells its products through its websites and third-party websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,044 filling stations in 19 countries. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

