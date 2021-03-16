Reviewing Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Konami’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 12.03 $689.14 million $3.52 59.30 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Konami. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33 Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 10.63% 15.21% 5.88% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Dividends

Dassault Systèmes pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dassault Systèmes pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konami pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Konami on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services for 3D visualizations in real-time for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE has a collaboration with Aden Group to develop Akila Care, a ready-to-use infectious disease hospital solution to fight against COVID-19. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

