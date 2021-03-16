Reviewing Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and HMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 8.76 $298.00 million $5.61 25.98 HMS $626.40 million 5.20 $87.22 million $1.15 31.97

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than HMS. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Information Services and HMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 19 1 2.81 HMS 0 12 1 0 2.08

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $159.04, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. HMS has a consensus price target of $34.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than HMS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HMS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -0.83% 6.88% 4.08% HMS 8.51% 8.86% 6.18%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats HMS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.