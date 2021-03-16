Reviewing HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) & Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08% Barrett Business Services 4.29% 21.58% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and Barrett Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 13.24 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $942.31 million 0.59 $48.29 million $6.27 11.75

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HireQuest and Barrett Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrett Business Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than HireQuest.

Volatility and Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Barrett Business Services pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. It also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. The company serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

